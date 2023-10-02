Late in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley decided to go for it on 4th-and-1 with a quarterback sneak, and Justin Herbert did not get it, resulting in the Raiders getting a short field with a chance to tie the game with a touchdown. This is the second week in a row that Brandon Staley has done something like this with the Chargers, and he took a moment to explain why after the win.

“Every decision has a life of its own,” Brandon Staley said, via Bridget Condon of NFL Network. “We're gonna do with what we feel like gives us the best chance to win.”

The Chargers were able to get wins in the past two weeks despite not converting on those two 4th-and-1 plays. The Chargers defense came up with an interception in the end zone to come away with a win against the Minnesota Vikings. This week, the Raiders drove down inside the red zone before Aidan O'Connell threw an interception to Asante Samuel Jr.

It looked as if the Chargers would run away with the game against the Raiders with Aidan O'Connell under center. They had the lead 24-7 at one point, but eventually won 24-17.

It was not pretty, but the Chargers got back to 2-2 after an 0-2 start. And based on Staley's comments, he is going to keep going with his philosophy, and will go for it on fourth down in similar spots in the future. Hopefully next time they convert.