Here are our bold predictions for the Los Angeles Chargers as they face the New England Patriots in Week 13 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to face the New England Patriots in Week 13 of the NFL, and there are some bold predictions for this matchup. But first, let's take a look at how the Chargers have been faring this season. With a record of 4-7, the Chargers are coming off a tough loss against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12. Despite their struggles, the Chargers are actually favorites to defeat the Patriots. Now, let's dive into some bold predictions for the Chargers in their upcoming game against the Patriots.

Chargers Lost in Week 12

The 2023 NFL season has been a challenging one for the Chargers so far. The team has struggled to find consistency. In Week 12, they suffered a 20-10 loss against the Ravens, further adding to their disappointing season. The Chargers' performance has been marked by a series of ups and downs. Their best month was October when they achieved a 50 percent win rate. In contrast, their worst month has been November, with only a 25 percent win rate. The team's point differential stands at +11, indicating that they have been competitive in some games but have also faced significant challenges. Despite the difficult season, the Chargers will be looking to regroup and finish the remaining games on a positive note.

Offensively, quarterback Justin Herbert has been the main player for the Chargers. He leads the team in passing yards with 2,826 yards. Running back Austin Ekeler has been the team's leading rusher with 428 yards. Meanwhile, wide receiver Keenan Allen has been the top receiver with 1,117 yards. Defensively, linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. has been a key player. He leads the team in tackles with 81. Despite individual achievements, the team has struggled to put together a winning streak. They have not won more than two games in a row yet this year. As they enter the latter part of the season, the Chargers aim to address their challenges and finish the season on a positive note. They can start by beating the Patriots here.

Herbert Handles His Business

Against the Ravens, Justin Herbert completed 29 of 44 pass attempts, accumulating 217 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Additionally, he rushed four times, gaining 47 yards. However, he also lost a fumble. Following a strip-sack by Jadeveon Clowney in the fourth quarter, Herbert underwent a concussion evaluation. Despite the setback, the Chargers' standout quarterback was eventually cleared to return and seamlessly resumed play without missing a snap.

Despite his valiant effort for a late comeback, Herbert ended up being accountable for two of the four turnovers that contributed to his team's third consecutive loss. On the bright side, it seems Herbert avoided any serious injury. He should be prepared for the upcoming road challenge against New England. We have him doing well here. Herbert should put up over 250 passing yards easily with at least one touchdown.

Ekeler's Challenging Performance

In the recent loss to Baltimore, Austin Ekeler faced a tough outing. He rushed 10 times for 32 yards and catching caught five of six targets for 32 yards. Despite a lost fumble, it didn't prove as detrimental to a late comeback attempt as in the previous week's loss to the Packers. Ekeler has now experienced fumble troubles in back-to-back games. That brings his total fumbles for the year to three, even though he has played in just eight games.

Since returning from a high-ankle sprain in Week 1, the versatile back has struggled to surpass 4.0 yards per carry in every game. That's except for the loss to Green Bay back in Week 11. It raises questions about whether Ekeler fully recovered from his significant injury. Regardless of the cause, he hasn't lived up to expectations. We think he'll do slightly better on the ground here with 50-plus rushing yards, though.

Johnston Shines as WR1

Here’s Quentin Johnston at practice today. He didn’t return to Sunday’s game after a rib injury in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/5LZsqydjJW — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) November 29, 2023

Despite dealing with rib and finger issues, rookie WR Quentin Johnston participated fully in Wednesday's practice. In the recent loss to the Ravens, he managed one catch on three targets for just seven yards. He also played just 29 snaps out of the Chargers' 66 on offense. Johnston suffered a rib injury in the third quarter that might have limited his involvement. However, with a full practice under his belt on Wednesday, the rookie should play against the Patriots this weekend. In addition, with top wide receiver Keenan Allen (quadricep) possibly sidelined, Johnston is likely to see more action. We have him reaching 40 receiving yards in this game.

Chargers Break Their Slump

Both the Patriots and the Chargers are desperate for a win. Both head coaches are also under pressure, with quarterbacks performing below expectations. Brandon Staley's team is on a three-game losing streak, having surrendered leads in each game. Despite Herbert's 217 passing yards, in the loss to the Ravens, the Chargers aim to end their struggle in close games. The Patriots, with only two covers this season, find themselves tied for last in the NFL. With roster issues and a lack of a reliable quarterback, the Chargers, despite their inconsistent performance, should secure a convincing victory in this matchup.

Looking Ahead

As the Los Angeles Chargers gear up for a crucial Week 13 showdown against the New England Patriots, they face both significant challenges. The trials faced by key players like Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler, coupled with the emergence of talents like Quentin Johnston, paint a dynamic picture of the Chargers' chances. With both teams hungry for a victory and their respective coaches feeling the heat, this matchup presents a pivotal moment for the Chargers to snap their three-game losing streak. As such, they can reassert themselves in the playoff race. Despite inconsistencies, the Chargers hold the upper hand against a struggling Patriots squad. As the game unfolds, it becomes a test of resilience, strategy, and the ability to rise above adversity. The outcome of this clash not only impacts the immediate standings. It also shapes the narrative of the Chargers' season as they strive to break free from their recent struggles and carve a path toward postseason contention.