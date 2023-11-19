Not good for Chargers star pass rusher Joey Bosa.

Los Angeles Chargers star pass rusher Joey Bosa was carted off to the locker room in Week 11 against the Green Bay Packers after suffering a foot injury. The Chargers initially announced Bosa was questionable to return to the game, but the emotions on his face seemed to suggest an injury that would keep him out. Sure enough, he was ruled out in the second half.

It's hard to tell exactly what happened to Bosa. The Chargers star was engaged in a crowd with a Packers lineman and was seen hobbling off after a play in the first quarter. He was in tears on the cart:

Joey Bosa was in tears after suffering an apparent foot injury on this play. Hope he’s okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/b7lydAUo2h — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 19, 2023

Joey Bosa's injuries

Joey Bosa has been banged up for much of the season, though he had played in eight of the Chargers' nine games heading into Week 11. He suffered a fractured left big toe earlier in the year and also dealt with a hamstring injury.

Despite these injury woes, Bosa has 6.5 sacks on the season, tying him for 15th in the NFL entering play Sunday. Bosa's teammate, Khalil Mack, has 9.0 sacks.

Chargers struggling this season

Unfortunately for the Chargers, the pass-rushing exploits of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack haven't led to much team success. Los Angeles' defense is second-worst in the NFL when it comes to yards allowed, with the pass defense by far the worst at over 290 passing yards allowed per game. The Chargers are giving up nearly 24 points per game, which is why they're just 4-5 despite Justin Herbert and the offense performing well.

If Bosa has to miss time, that doesn't bode well for an already struggling defensive unit. For now, Los Angeles will focus on trying to beat a bad Green Bay team and hope Bosa is okay for the long haul.