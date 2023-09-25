Los Angeles Chargers cornerback JC Jackson has a warrant out for his arrest in Massachusetts. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley surprisingly deactivated the star CB for the team’s Week 3 win over the Minnesota Vikings. While it seemed like Staley made this decision for on-field reasons, the legal issues may have played a role.

“The former New England cornerback didn’t appear for a probation violation hearing in Attleboro District Court on Friday and now has a straight warrant out for his arrest, MassLive has learned,” in a report on Monday. “Originally charged with criminal speeding in 2021, Jackson didn’t abide by the terms of his probation. He didn’t complete the ‘Brains At Risk’ program he was ordered to take, nor did he pay a $300 fine. After failing to appear in court last week, the warrant was issued.”

Jackson was a major offseason free-agent signing for the Chargers from the Patriots in the 2022 offseason. He signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal that included $40 million guaranteed with an average annual salary of $16.5 million. That last number makes him the ninth-highest-paid CB in the NFL this season.

After deactivating JC Jackson for the Chargers Week 3 win over the Vikings, Brandon Staley simply told reporters it was “just a coach’s decision.” He was also non-committal about the CB returning to the active squad, saying, “It’s to be determined.”

MassLive reached out to Jackson’s agent for comments but got no response. This is a developing story, and there are surely more details to come as the player and team respond to this JC Jackson warrant.