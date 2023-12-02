Former Chargers legend Antonio Gates thinks that injuries have played a large role in Los Angeles' struggles this season.

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers have struggled to put together wins so far during the 2023-24 NFL season. The Chargers currently sit at 4-7, and although Herbert has continued to produce at an elite level, the Chargers still find themselves firmly on the outside looking in of the AFC Playoff Picture.

Recently, franchise legend Antonio Gates got one hundred percent honest on Los Angeles' struggles so far during the season, and how injuries have played a role in the team's shortcomings.

“The speculation is always from the outside in. I always get questions about the coach and if he should leave,” said Gates, per Chris Rosvoglou of The Spun. “I think the key component here is health. When you think about this year’s team, there are so many key guys who are not available. It’s so hard to win in this league if you don’t have your best guys. You need those guys who you pay the big money to on the field. That’s the reality of sports. I’m sure there are guys in backup roles capable of making plays, but it’s hard to replace guys like Joey Bosa, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler. It makes it complicated.”

The Chargers have indeed been dealt their fair share of injuries so far on the 2023-24 season, but that's not very likely to garner them much sympathy from critics. Los Angeles will have a great opportunity to get back in the win column this weekend when they travel to take on the 2-9 New England Patriots.