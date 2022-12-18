By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The Chargers are fighting hard for a playoff spot in the AFC, but the start of their Week 15 game against the Tennessee Titans saw versatile running back Austin Ekeler forced to the medical tent.

While the Chargers scored a touchdown on their opening possession, they did so without Ekeler on the field. Ekeler is the Chargers leading ball carrier, as he came into the game against the Titans with 153 carries for 634 yards and 8 touchdowns. He is also an excellent receiver with 93 receptions for 623 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Backup running back Joshua Kelley scored the first touchdown for the Chargers, and after Ekeler came out of the medical tent, he was on the Los Angeles sidelines with his helmet in hand. The Chargers have not released any information to this point on the nature of the problem that forced Ekeler out of the line up, but he did return to game action in the second quarter.

The Chargers came into the game with a 7-6 record and sitting in second place in the AFC West behind the Kansas City Chiefs. They are tied with the New England Patriots for the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC playoff structure, but New England has the edge on Los Angeles because the Patriots have the better conference record.

If the Chargers can beat the Titans and the Patriots lose their game to the Las Vegas Raiders, they would move into the seventh spot with a better record and also regain the tiebreaker edge.

The Chargers have a slew of offensive weapons, led by Justin Herbert, but they will have a much better chance of succeeding if Austin Ekeler can remain in the lineup.