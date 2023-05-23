Chargers head coach Brandon Staley gave an update regarding JC Jackson’s injury on Monday. In a statement, Coach Staley said “he’s progressing well” via Bridget Condon of NFL Network.

Jackson suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 of the 2022 season, with paramedics carting him off the field. JC Jackson suffered the injury in the late first half of the contest against Seattle.

He was defending a pass on the Chargers’ goal line before he fell to the turf and hugged his right knee in visible pain.

Typically, a complete recovery would take six to twelve months.

The Chargers cornerback has been out of action since October 2022. Moreover, only 50% of injured players return to the field after these types of injuries. It affects the range of motion in a player’s knees, which in turn affects their athleticism by a lot.

Coach Staley’s update sparks optimism among Chargers fans, as this was a tough injury to get back from.

Prior to his injury, Jackson was a premier cornerback for the Chargers. He suited up for five games for them and was just getting started. He recorded 12 solo tackles, three assists, and twelve passes defended.

Moreover, he has career totals of 141 tackles and 32 assists. His three fumble recoveries and 25 interceptions also help his case in being an elite cornerback.

JC Jackson is a 2nd-team All-Pro selection in 2021. He was also elected to the Pro Bowl in the same year. Add to that his Super Bowl 53 win with the Patriots.

JC Jackson is still set for greatness. It would be unfortunate to see a great cornerback fail to return to form because of an injury.