Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Austin Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers haven’t been seeing eye to eye all offseason. While Ekeler has continued to show Los Angeles no love, head coach Brandon Staley thinks the running back will eventually come around to the Chargers.

While Ekeler skipped voluntary OTAs, Staley expects the running back to be present at mandatory mini camp, via Bridget Condon of the NFL Network. With his mini camp attendance expected, Ekeler is still not expected to be traded, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Ekeler is entering the final year of his contract and is poised to earn just over $6 million. With his performance on the field recently, Ekeler is looking for a new contract. With Los Angeles thus far unwilling to give him one, Ekeler has made it clear that he wants out.

His absence at OTAs only drives his point home further. However, once practice becomes mandatory, Staley expects Ekeler to be there.

If the Chargers can find a way to appease Ekeler, he would continue to be one of LA’s best offensive weapons. He has appeared in 89 games since joining the team in 2017. In that time, Ekeler has run for 3,727 yards and 34 touchdowns. He has added 3,448 yards and 29 touchdowns through the air.

Austin Ekeler is one of the most versatile running backs in the NFL. He is a key member of the Chargers’ offense. While things look bleak now, Brandon Staley is expecting at least one more run with Ekeler. At mandatory mini camp the head coach will look to work things out with his RB for the betterment of the entire franchise.