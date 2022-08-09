Chargers get concerning injury update on Justin Herbert’s offensive weapon

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers are down another pass catcher, for now.

Bolts tight end Donald Parham Jr. will miss “for sure, this week,” of Chargers practice after injuring his hamstring in practice Friday, according to Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times.

The third-year tight end, who has always shown flashes of his incredible size and athleticism, has reportedly been having a strong camp so far for the Chargers, which makes his injury, albeit minor, an unfortunate development for a player who is still realizing his potential.

Los Angeles is also currently short-handed at tight end. The franchise signed former Seahawks and Rams tight end Gerald Everett in the offseason as a starter while holding out hope that Parham Jr. can emerge as a solid contributor. The Chargers are also without second-year player Tre’ McKitty. That gives Hunter Kampmoyer a chance to earn a spot on the 53-man roster and potentially a role in the offense.

Donald Parham Jr. is a big-bodied tight end who has been a red-zone weapon for Herbert so far in his career. Sadly, he’s most notably recognized for a concussion he suffered in Los Angeles’ 34-28 overtime loss to the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium last season.

In two seasons with the Chargers, the undrafted free agent out of Stetson has appeared in 27 games and totaled 30 catches for 349 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Parham Jr. should have plenty of time to get healthy. The Chargers open the regular season on Sept. 11 at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.