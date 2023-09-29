The Los Angeles Chargers received a trio of injury updates Friday ahead of their Week 4 clash against the Las Vegas Raiders. Star running back Austin Ekeler was limited in practice Friday and will reportedly be listed as doubtful for Sunday's game, Kris Rhim of ESPN reports. Additionally, safety Derwin James is also listed as doubtful while edge Joey Bosa is questionable.

All three players have previously dealt with injury concerns. Barring unforeseen circumstances, Ekeler and James likely won't play. Both of their presences will certainly be missed on offense and defense.

Meanwhile, the Chargers will really need to rely on their depth if Bosa misses the affair. He still has a 50-50 chance to play given his questionable status, so that will be something to monitor.

Chargers: LA dealing with injury trouble

Los Angeles avoided an 0-3 start by defeating the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Chargers fans have consistently been on the edge of their seats all season long, as each of the team's games have been separated by four points or less. Although the Chargers are currently 1-2, they could easily be 3-0. It's just been one of those seasons up to this point.

Their injury trouble hasn't helped matters. Ekeler is one of the best running backs in football but he's already been forced to miss time. Meanwhile, in addition to James and Bosa, the Chargers defense hasn't been able to utilize much depth amid other injury absences.

Sunday's Week 4 game between LA and the Raiders is going to be interesting. Yes, both teams are just 1-2. That said, they both feature potential. The question is how much will injuries impact the affair. Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo's status is also uncertain due to injury.

Las Vegas kicked off their season with a 17-16 victory over the Denver Broncos. Since that win though, the Raiders have dropped consecutive games against the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers. They would love to steal a win on the road against the Chargers and climb back to the .500 mark.

Kickoff for Sunday's Raiders-Chargers clash is scheduled for 4:05 PM EST in Los Angeles.