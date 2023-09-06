Los Angeles Chargers cornerback JC Jackson is coming off of a serious injury from 2022, but he is not listed on the injury report ahead of the team's Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

JC Jackson played in just five games for the Chargers last year after coming over from the New England Patriots. He was one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL during his time with the Patriots. He was there from 2018 through 2021.

Jackson racked up 25 interceptions in four seasons with the Patriots, according to Pro Football Reference. In his rookie year, he snagged three in five games started and 13 games played. In 2019, Jackson had five interceptions in six games started and 16 played. He took a big jump up to a career high nine interceptions in 2020, before grabbing another eight interceptions in 2021.

With the Chargers last season, Jackson did not record any interceptions in the five games that he played.

The Chargers suffered from injuries a lot last season, and Jackson was a big loss. The hope is that he can stay healthy and perform closer to the level that he performed at with the Patriots.

The matchup with the Dolphins should be an exciting one. Both teams have offenses that should be explosive and should be able to put up a lot of points.

It will be interesting to see how it goes this time around. Last year, the Chargers won the matchup 23-17 on Sunday Night Football. This has the potential to be one of the most exciting matchups of Week 1.