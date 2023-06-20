\n\n\n\nThe Los Angeles Chargers brought in former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to fill the same role with the team, and head coach Brandon Staley is raving about the early returns after OTAs and minicamp.\n“The play-calling on both sides of the ball, the quality of the players, the belief system and how we’re doing everything, I left the field saying, this is exactly why we hired Kellen,” Brandon Staley said, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.\nStaley feels more confident in his team than ever since joining the Chargers, according to Breer.\n“I left the practice field of the last practice of minicamp saying that was the best throwing session that we’ve ever had since we’ve been here,” Staley said, via Breer. “It was the highest level, it was the highest quality of play, both sides of the ball, since I’ve been here. And there were a lot of reasons for it. We’ve got really good players. We’ve got guys that really believe in our culture and they’re going on year three and all that. But it’s just, the level of play.”\nExpectations will be high once again for the Chargers, with a highly-regarded offensive coordinator like Kellen Moore and Justin Herbert at quarterback. After blowing a 27-0 lead in the playoffs against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the pressure is there to take the next step and perform. Staley seems to believe that the Chargers will be better than any of his past teams from his tenure with Los Angeles.\n\n\n\n\n
