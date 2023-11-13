The Chargers defense got an injury update on LB Chris Rumph II broke his foot in warmups ahead of the Week 10 loss to the Lions.

The Los Angeles Chargers lost a barn-burner in Week 10 to the Detroit Lions 41-38. The team’s losses started in pregame warmups, though, as linebacker Chris Rumph II went down with a foot injury while getting ready for the game. Now, after the freak accident, the latest Chargers defense injury update is that Rumph is now out for the season with a broken foot.

“Chargers LB Chris Rumph II, who was declared out on Sunday before the game began, suffered a foot fracture and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season, sources say,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday before adding, “A brutal reality after the injury in warmups.”

How Rumph got injured exactly is still unknown. Reporters saw him on the field for the Chargers’ Week 11 pregame warmups ahead of the Lions game, but he went back to the locker room and ultimately left the stadium on crutches and in a walking boot.

Rumph is a third-year linebacker the Chargers selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He is an important depth piece on the defense, playing 103 snaps at outside linebacker this season, and a key special teams contributor, playing 65% of the Chargers’ special teams plays.

With this latest Chargers injury update, the team will likely have to promote a player from the practice squad or sign someone to take Rumph’s spot. He was behind Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and rookie Tuli Tuipulotu at his position, but the two veteran stars ahead of him on the depth chart need rest at times and are no help on special teams.