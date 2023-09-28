With wide receiver Mike Williams out of the 2023 NFL season, it's next man up for the Los Angeles Chargers. That man is rookie wideout Quentin Johnston, who earned praise from head coach Brandon Staley on Wednesday. Staley said Johnston will play a bigger role in Williams' absence, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

#Chargers coach Brandon Staley on Quentin Johnston, who should see an elevated role with Mike Williams out. pic.twitter.com/pSliLLLZt5 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 28, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Brandon Staley intended Johnston to play behind Williams, Keenan Allen, and Joshua Palmer this season. Staley previously said he wanted to develop Johnston slowly behind that trio. The 21st overall selection of the 2023 NFL Draft has caught for 26 yards on eight receptions through the Chargers' first three games.

However, that will change after the Chargers recently learned Mike Williams tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the 2023 NFL season. Williams racked up 121 receiving yards and one touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings before getting injured.

Now, Brandon Staley feels Quentin Johnston's pass-catching abilities, size, and work ethic will bode well for the Chargers moving forward. They also signed former Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers player Simi Fehoko to add depth to their wideout corps.

Expect Quentin Johnston to come off the bench against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4. He showed flashes of brilliance when he caught long passes from Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in training camp. Johnston was a deep-ball threat during his college days with TCU football. Let's see if he can develop good chemistry with Herbert against the Raiders.

The Chargers aim to build on their controversial 28-24 win over the Vikings in Week 3. Not only that, but they are also seeking a second consecutive postseason appearance with Quentin Johnston at wide receiver.