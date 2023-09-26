The Los Angeles Chargers managed to avoid going 0-3 with a last-second standoff against the Minnesota Vikings. Brandon Staley's decision was second-guessed once again, but the magic of Justin Herbert was enough for the Chargers to get the win despite losing Mike Williams to a season-ending torn ACL.

The loss of Williams is a big one, and the Chargers wasted no time finding a wide receiver to add to the roster to give them extra depth. The Chargers have signed former Dallas Cowboys WR Simi Fehoko, who was on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad, per Fehoko's TikTok page.

As Fehoko mentioned, it's quite the turn of events, and not even 24 hours after Mike Williams' diagnosis, the Chargers have made a move at the position. Fehoko has familiarity with Chargers OC Kellen Moore as the two spent time together with the Cowboys, so that should help him learn the scheme a bit quicker than most.

Then, on Tuesday, Fehoko posted the meme of all memes that has been catching waves:

Me getting scooped off the psquad to the Chargers. #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/u0G0jJ8UpM — Simi Fehoko (@Simi_Fehoko) September 26, 2023

Fehoko played a minimal role with the Cowboys in 2022, catching just three balls for 24 yards across five games, and he played five games in 2021 but didn't catch a pass. He now slots in as WR4 on the Chargers roster behind Keenan Allen, Josh Palmer, and rookie Quentin Johnston. But, with the high-octane offense in LA, Fehoko could see a fair share of targets over the course of the season.

The Chargers face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.