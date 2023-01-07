By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Denver Broncos are willing to spend to make sure the team competes at the best level they could. If that’s not clear with their gamble for Russell Wilson in the past offseason–which, as everyone knows, failed horribly this 2022–then their latest shocking decision should convince fans more.

With only one game left this campaign, especially since the Broncos are out of the playoffs race, the Walton-Penner ownership group still decided to spend $400,000 to have a new field installed. Mike Klis of 9News explained that Broncos CEO Greg Penner didn’t like how the surface looked due to the brutal wear and tear caused by the extreme winter weather as well as constant use, with high school state championships also played on it on top of the team’s regular home games.

It is definitely a puzzling decision since the team could have waited until the preseason for the 2023 campaign to change the field. Basically the new field will be used by the Broncos for just one game–in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers–since another installation will be made before the start of the next season.

But then again, as mentioned, it is probably the Broncos ownership’s way to send a strong statement to the fans that they are ready to spend for the team. There aren’t a lot of positives to take away from this 2022 season, so the best they could do for now is provide fans hope for the future.

The Broncos are still searching for their next head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett, and sure enough, don’t expect them to be cheap when it comes to their search.