By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams has been carted to the locker room with a back injury. He is questionable to return.

Williams suffered his injury in the second quarter of the Chargers’ Week 18 contest with the Denver Broncos. The Chargers are trailing 31-20 with 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Williams had four catches for 32 yards before departing.

Mike Williams has been one of Los Angeles’ top offensive weapons this season. Heading into Week 18, he caught 59 passes for 863 yards and four touchdowns. He leads the Chargers in receiving yards, is second in touchdowns and third in receptions.

The Chargers as a whole currently have the third best passing offense in the NFL. They entered Week 18 averaging 268.2 yards in the air per game. Williams’ play has been a huge part of Los Angeles’ offensive success. Los Angeles has clearly noticed Williams’ talent, signing him to a three-year, $60 million extension prior to the season.

Williams’ injury came in a completely meaningless game for the Chargers. With the Baltimore Ravens losing to the Cincinnati Bengals earlier in the day, Los Angeles is locked in as the fifth seed for the playoffs. Whether they won, and finished the regular season 11-6, or lost and ended 11-7, the Chargers would be the fifth-seed.

The talented wide receiver has yet to re-enter the Chargers contest against the Broncos. As he was carted off the field, there are now major questions about Williams’ potential return for the postseason. Los Angeles will hope his injury ends up being minor and Williams will be able to play during their stretch run.