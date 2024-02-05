Jim Harbaugh to boost the Chargers' coaching staff by hiring an ex-Ravens OC.

The Los Angeles Chargers must still fill out the remainder of the coaching staff after hiring Jim Harbaugh. There are plenty of high-quality candidates available and LA should be able to land some good ones. With that said, it sounds like the franchise is nearing a deal with a former offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens.

Greg Roman is set to be hired by the Chargers for a reportedly prominent role on Jim Harbaugh's staff, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. It's not clear what the position will be, but that should be announced soon.

“Sources: The Chargers are expected to hire respected offensive mind Greg Roman for a prominent spot on the staff of Jim Harbaugh, as he’s heading there tomorrow. The two sides are working out details.”

Roman and Harbaugh have worked together in the past. The two were together when Jim Harbaugh was head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014. Additionally, Roman served as an associate head coach for Stanford when Harbaugh was there as well in 2009-2010.

Although it's unclear what role Greg Roman will serve, he should be a major help to the Charger' offense. He's well respected around the league and brings plenty of experience to the table. Despite that, he's also earned a reputation of calling a ton of run-pass options and run plays in general. So, it'll be interesting to see what position he's given in LA.

With that said, the Chargers will finalize their coaching staff soon. Once that's complete, the organization can focus on building the roster. This team could be relatively busy, as speculation has grown the franchise plans to make some big trades.