The Los Angeles Chargers fired their offensive coordinator, Joe Lombardi, as well as their quarterbacks coach, Shane Day, Tuesday morning. The fact that those assistant coaches were fired was not a surprise. The fact that head coach Brandon Staley was not among the firings was a surprise to many, including Chargers fans.

Both media personnel and fans alike didn’t hold back on the decision to keep Staley around.

The Chargers fired Joe Lombardi. It had to happen. It also means that in all likelihood, Brandon Staley will stay on — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) January 17, 2023

As NFL reporter Matt Verderame noted, it appears Staley isn’t going anywhere.

Mad shocked that Brandon Staley got to keep his job after that choke job — Wamp Bailey (@DaddyWarBUCKEYE) January 18, 2023

Lol, @chargers only fired their Offensive Coordinator? I’m sorry but what happened down in Jacksonville on Saturday Night was a cleaning house moment for their Franchise. Why does Brandon Staley even have access to team facilities? Free JHerb 🕊️ — Matthew David Petersen (@MDPete_2) January 18, 2023

Brandon Staley seeing everybody get fired but him pic.twitter.com/OsAwcYHNbb — Gump Cathcart (@bubbagumpino) January 17, 2023

Y'all need to part ways with Brandon Staley and bring @SeanPayton in! — Anthony M. Johnson (@Real_AJohnson) January 18, 2023

It’s easy to understand why fans are calling for Staley to be removed. Los Angeles blew the third largest playoff lead in the history of the NFL Saturday night. They led 27-0 late in the second quarter.

Yet, inexplicably during the second half, they had a total of seven designed run plays of the 29 plays ran. For anyone that relies on the fact that Staley is a defensive coach and the OC was calling those plays, there is a simple defense. At some point, it is the head coach’s responsibility to talk to his offensive coordinator and if needed, take over play-calling duties.

Not only did the Chargers lose in embarrassing fashion, they managed to become the first team ever to lose a playoff game with a +5 turnover differential. Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions and they fumbled as well, while Los Angeles did not turn the ball over.

It’s truly extremely difficult to lose under those circumstances. Knowing that, it’s understandable why so many fans were calling for Staley’s job.