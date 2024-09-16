After beating the Carolina Panthers 26-3 on Sunday, head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers received critical news following their starting quarterback Justin Herbert's injury scare in Week 2. Herbert fumbled the ball in the second quarter of the Chargers' win and hurt his right leg while it was entangled with other players on the ground. On Monday, coach Harbaugh delivered the good news after their starting QB underwent x-rays, per The Athletic's Daniel Popper.

“X-rays were negative on Justin Herbert’s lower right leg, Jim Harbaugh said,” Popper reported via X, formerly Twitter.

Herbert threw for 130 yards on 14 of 20 completions, two touchdowns, and an interception in Sunday's lopsided victory against the Panthers. The Chargers improved to 2-0 in the early NFL season, and the triumph ultimately triggered Carolina's decision to bench their second-year starting quarterback, Bryce Young.

Jim Harbaugh takes Justin Herbert admiration to a new level

Any injury forcing Justin Herbert to miss time this season would have been a tremendous blow for coach Harbaugh and the Chargers. Ahead of Week 2's matchup, Jim Harbaugh showered Herbert with admiration and appreciation as his starting quarterback.

“I love guys that love football. Guys that love football, they love me back. There’s no doubt Justin loves football, and he loves competing,” Harbaugh said. “He’s such a fierce competitor. As a coach, the way he sees things, the way he understands every nuance of the position and the game and the other positions … I want to be best friends with him. If you don’t love Justin Herbert, then there’s something wrong with you.”

In light of their 2-0 start to the 2024 NFL season, Harbaugh has emerged as the early odds-on-betting favorite for the NFL's Coach of the Year award, per FanDuel. Harbough and the Chargers will look to go 3-0 in their matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday.