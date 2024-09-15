To say that the Carolina Panthers' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers was brutal is an understatement. Bryce Young struggled to find any rhythm while Dave Canales could not determine which schemes would work best against Jim Harbaugh. These struggles added up as the game went by as it all ended with the team from the West Coast winning with a 26-3 scoreline. While Coach Harbaugh ran the ball a lot, Justin Herbert's injury status was still in question. How is he doing?

Justin Herbert was limping after they demolished the Panthers. Apparently, the Chargers quarterback was rolled up at one point in the game which caused him to hobble a lot. Jim Harbaugh and the rest of the staff elected for him to undergo an X-ray immediately after he headed to the locker room. There is not much information about his injury yet, but the Chargers signal caller says that there will be new information in the coming days, per Kris Rhim of ESPN.

Chargers quarterback delivers despite the injury

Justin Herbert was still very efficient and some credit had to go to Coach Jim Harbaugh for his playcalls. The quarterback completed 14 out of his 20 passing attempts to notch 130 yards. He was also able to lead the team to two passing touchdowns. Both of those plays saw Quentin Johnson as the primary receiver. The first one was even a 29-yard screamer in the first quarter. It was just unfortunate that they could not seal the kick for the extra point after that play.

It was not just Herbert who was doing great for the Chargers too. Coach Harbaugh had the ball handed off to JK Dobbins a lot for 17 carries. This gave them a lot of yardage as the elite running back managed to notch 131 rushing yards. Moreover, he also had an insane 43-yard run in the 2nd quarter to put the Chargers up 20-0 against the Bryce Young-led squad.