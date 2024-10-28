Football teams can often be likened to a family, and one of the most important members of this family is the quarterback. Protecting him is a foremost priority that can lead to unfortunate consequences, such as holding penalties or brief physical encounters. Following their 26-8 victory versus the New Orleans Saints, the Los Angeles Chargers made it clear how much they value that principle.

While head coach Jim Harbaugh awarded several players a game ball for a successful showing in SoFi Stadium, the locker room began to chant the name of offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman. The two-time national champion ardently stood up for his quarterback after Saints defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd disgracefully started twisting Justin Herbert's ankle. After letting the enthusiasm build, Harbaugh obliged his squad. “Bozeman!”

Expand Tweet

Players recognize and appreciate steadfast loyalty. Herbert certainly did. Bozeman is in the midst of his first and possibly only season with the Chargers (signed a one-year contract in the offseason), but he looks to already be an extremely dependable teammate. LA won the game, and the 29-year-old center made sure they also won whatever inexcusable physical exchange that Shepherd initiated.

The good vibes are a welcome sight for fans, following a bitter 17-15 road loss to the Arizona Cardinals which served as painful proof that Harbaugh's arrival cannot instantly cure the longstanding late-game shortcomings that beset this franchise. Los Angeles effectively regrouped six days after the Monday Night Football anguish.

Chargers earn a straightforward W vs. inferior competition

Although this injury-ravaged version of New Orleans is undeniably one of the worst teams in the league, the Chargers still could have lumbered their way through the matchup. An improbable safety early in the first quarter portended that to be the case, but they eventually took care of business.

Justin Herbert continued to be more of a focal point of the offense, throwing for 279 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions while also churning out 49 yards on the ground. He has been battling an ankle injury for much of the season, which obviously could have been exacerbated by Shepherd, so it is encouraging to see him get into a groove. Herbert did absorb three sacks, but Bradley Bozeman probably bailed the whole offensive line out with his act of allegiance.

Fans hope that morale will remain high when the Chargers (4-3) host the Cleveland Browns (2-6) in Week 9.