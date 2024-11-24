The Los Angeles Chargers have been on a roll in their first season under head coach Jim Harbaugh. They have turned around the disaster that was the 2023 season when they finished in last place in the AFC West with a 5-12 record. The second-place Chargers have won four games in a row as they prepare for their Monday night game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The headline in this game is the confrontation between the Chargers coach and his brother John Harbaugh, the Ravens head coach. There is little doubt about the strong familial relationship, but the two men will put that aspect aside until after the game.

The Chargers have been red hot as they have been rolling and take a 7-3 record into the game. However, the Chargers will not be a their best, because linebacker Denzel Perryman and tight end Hayden Hurst have both been ruled out of the game. Perryman has a groin injury while Hurst has been battling a hip issue.

Perryman is one of the key performers on the Chargers' top-ranked defense. He his third on the team with 54 tackles, and he also has 1.0 sack and 2 tackles for loss.

Hurst was expected to be a key offensive performer for the Chargers this season, but Will Dissly has become the team's top tight end. Hurst has been held to 7 receptions for 65 yards.

Chargers will need another sharp game from Justin Herbert

One of the reasons the Chargers have been able to turn things around this year is the play of quarterback Justin Herbert. After battling injuries a year ago, Herbert has been able to drive the Los Angeles offense with his leadership and passing accuracy.

Herbert comes into the game having completed 176 of 277 passes for 2,186 yards with a 13-1 touchdown to interception ratio. His ability to avoid giving the ball to his opponents has helped the Chargers secure win over the Saints, Browns, Titans and Bengals in the last four weeks.

Herbert has gotten a big assist from the Chargers running game. J.K. Dobbins, a former Raven, has carried the ball 152 times for 726 yards and has scored 8 touchdowns. Rookie wide out Ladd McConkey is the team's leading receiver with 43 catches for 615 yards and 4 TD passes.

The Ravens come into the game with a dynamic offensive team led by quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry. Jackson has thrown for 2,876 yards while compiling a remarkable 25-3 TD-interception ratio, and he has also run for 584 yards and 2 scores. Henry has had an overpowering season with 1,185 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.