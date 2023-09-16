With J.K. Dobbins suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1, the Baltimore Ravens are in need of another running back to step in and produce alongside Gus Edwards. Melvin Gordon will evidently be that man.

Per Tom Pelissero, the Ravens have elevated the veteran from the practice squad for Sunday's Week 1 clash with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Gordon, now 30 years old, was a first-round pick back in 2015 out of Wisconsin and spent five years with the Los Angeles Chargers before heading to the Denver Broncos for the last 2.5 seasons. While he may not be the same dominant rusher of the past, he can still be a weapon.

The former Badger ran for 3.5 yards per carry in 2022 and also reeled in 25 catches. The Broncos eventually waived him and he ended up signing with the Chiefs, although Gordon didn't play at all.

It's going to be hard for the Ravens to replace Dobbins, but the hope if Gordon can pick up some of the slack. Edwards will of course be the first choice after an impressive season debut while Justice Hill is likely the No.2 option.

While fans might not think Gordon has much left, it's a relief Baltimore signed him in the offseason, or else their backfield would be seriously depleted. In a day and age where all teams go with two to three running backs, Gordon is absolutely needed.

The Ravens will be looking to grab their second straight win after beating up the Houston Texans in the season opener. The Bengals meanwhile are seeking a bounce-back performance after the Cleveland Browns took them out.