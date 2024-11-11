Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh remains an enigma, and that description was elevated after giving a new nickname to his franchise quarterback, Justin Herbert.



“I'm changing his name to ‘Beast.' Beast Herbert,” coach Jim Harbaugh said postgame, via the team's website. “Half man, half beast.”



The Harbaugh and Herbert connection has thrived ever since the head coach left Michigan football for the City of Angels. Harbaugh mentioned his admiration for Herbert after their Week 1 win. Not to mention, Harbaugh has echoed that sentiment the entire season. Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans proved that to be the case.



Herbert completed 14 of 18 passes for 164 yards with a touchdown for a 123.1 passer rating. While the statistics aren't that of a video game, it's the efficiency he's performing. Herbert posted his seventh consecutive game without an interception, the longest active streak in the NFL. Also, this is the longest streak by a Chargers quarterback in a single season.



On the season, he's thrown for 1,889 yards, 11 touchdowns, and only one interception. Luckily for the Chargers, there's been a more balanced game plan under Harbaugh. Their defense remains first in the NFL, allowing only 13.1 points per game. As a result, Herbert hasn't had to play hero ball every game. He can make the easy completions, and allow the offense to flow.

Justin Herbert's nickname makes sense for the Chargers, and Jim Harbaugh

However, when he needs to play hero ball, he's more than capable. For instance, he made some exceptional plays in the Titans game on Sunday. For example, on a 4th & 1 play in the second quarter, Herbert rushed to the right side for a four-yard touchdown. While Tennessee clawed their way back, he found wide receiver Quentin Johnson for a 16-yard touchdown on third down to give a multi-possession lead.



Thanks to some savvy plays by Herbert, it allowed the offense to get back to their bread and butter: running the football. Even though Los Angeles is middle of the pack in terms of rushing yards and touchdowns, it forces the defense to focus on the passing and running attack.



Going back to the defense, the Chargers have needed it and then some. Since Herbert was drafted, they've allowed more than 20 points per game for the last four seasons. Now, it's a different story. Once again, the statistics don't scream MVP quarterback but he hasn't had to play like one. Herbert can run the offense and play efficiently. When he has to, he's capable of winning a game by himself.



Harbaugh caught that glimpse in Week 10 and will likely experience it again before the season concludes. They take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 on Sunday Night Football at SoFi Stadium.