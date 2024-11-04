Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is such a big fan of Justin Herbert that he puts his quarterback over himself in his personal rankings. Perhaps more than anything, Harbaugh is in awe of Herbert's toughness, putting the 26-year-old over himself as the toughest quarterback in the NFL.

“There's nobody tougher [than Justin Herbert],” Harbaugh said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd show. “I've always considered myself the toughest quarterback in the history of the National Football League. Being around Justin Herbert, I have moved to No. 2 in the rankings. Justin Herbert is the toughest quarterback in the history of the National Football League.”

To his point, Herbert has been sacked 21 times through nine weeks, the ninth-most of any quarterback in the league. Harbaugh compared Herbert to Shaquille O'Neal, saying that opposing defenses treat his star signal-caller as a “hack-a-Shaq” target.

Harbaugh's praise comes on the heels of the Chargers' fifth win of the year to move to 5-3. In their win over the Cleveland Browns, Herbert completed just 18 passes but threw for 282 passing yards, his second-most on the season. He added two touchdowns and no interceptions.

In their season-high 27-point performance, the Chargers' offense was significantly boosted by the return of dynamic receiver Quentin Johnston. The second-year wideout caught four passes for 118 yards and a touchdown in his first game back from injury.

Chargers prepare to face Titans in Week 10

Winners of three of their last four games, the Chargers return home in Week 10 for a matchup with the Tennessee Titans. The meeting is certainly a winnable one for Los Angeles with the Titans continuing to struggle at 2-6.

Tennessee has played its last three games without starting quarterback Will Levis, who remains out with a shoulder injury. Mason Rudolph has started in his place and matched Levis in Week 9 with four starts on the year.

Despite their woeful record, the Titans are coming off an inspiring 20-17 win over the New England Patriots in overtime. They survived a miraculous game-tying touchdown from Drake Maye at the end of regulation to do so and avoided tying the Las Vegas Raiders for the worst record in the league.

The momentum remains on the side of the Chargers, whose stiff defense will be a much tougher test for Tennessee. Titans running back Tony Pollard led the way for the team in Week 9 with 128 rushing yards. Los Angeles has only allowed one opposing running back, James Conner, to top 100 yards in a game this season.