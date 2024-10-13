The Los Angeles Chargers are in action on Sunday afternoon against the Denver Broncos, but Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh departed the sidelines for the locker room after going into the blue medical tent for an unknown reason.

According to reporter Ari Meirov, the Chargers head coach was seen going into the blue medical tent before re-emerging and heading to the Chargers locker room, with no indication as to exactly what took place, via X:

“#Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh went into the medical tent and has now been taken to the locker room,” he wrote. “Unclear what exactly happened.”

Video of Harbaugh can be seen below:

According to the latest update from the team, Harbaugh has officially been listed as “questionable” to return, via X:

“Injury update: HC Jim Harbaugh (illness) is questionable to return,” the update read. “DC Jesse Minter is serving as interim HC.”

Jim Harbaugh is in his first season as head coach in Los Angeles in his return to the NFL. Earlier in 2024, he led the Michigan Wolverines to a National Championship, though his tenure was marred by controversy due to cheating allegations.

The good news is that Harbaugh has returned to the game, as Clayton Safie wrote on X:

“Jim Harbaugh returns after going to the locker room with an illness,” he wrote. “Jesse Minter was the Chargers’ acting head coach for the brief period in which Harbaugh was not on the sideline.”

As of now, no official news as to what Harbaugh's ailment was has been released.

Brother John Harbaugh abruptly left his press conference upon hearing the news

The concern for Harbaugh's health was evident with his brother John Harbaugh, who abruptly ended his press conference according to Jeff Zrebiec to make a phone call to inquire as to his well-being, via X:

“John Harbaugh’s news conference ended abruptly,” he wrote. “Harbaugh went back to locker room to make a call and check on his brother who was in blue medical tent during Chargers game.”

In Harbaugh's absence, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter took on the responsibilities of acting head coach.