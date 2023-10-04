Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack had a career-day Sunday when he put up six sacks and two forced fumbled versus the Las Vegas Raiders in a 24-17 win for the Chargers. He got the ultimate revenge on his former team who traded him away by continuously taking down backup quarterback Aidan O'Connell. The six sacks were tied for second-most all time by a single player in one game. Only Hall of Fame Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Thomas had more in a single game when he put up seven.

Retired Houston Texans 3x Defensive Player of the Year JJ Watt could not believe Mack's performance. Despite Watt having put up many incredible stat-lines over his own 11-year career, Watt found Mack's game mind-blowing.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Watt described his reaction, saying, “Six sacks in one game. I had to check my phone three times and be like ‘is this correct?' What a run.”

Khalil Mack’s six sacks left J.J. Watt speechless 😅 “If I got four in a game, I’d probably leave the stadium.” 🤣 (via @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/QRfpIthwIM — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 4, 2023

He also added, “If I got four in a game, I’d probably leave the stadium. I'd be like, ‘I'm the best player in the history of the league, I'm good.'”

What made Mack's six sack game versus the Raiders even more impressive was three of those sacks came in a span of just three minutes.

Watt had a storied career, but the highest number of sacks he put up in a single game was three. Meanwhile, this was Khalil Mack's second game with at least five sacks. He previously had a five sack game versus the Denver Broncos in 2015.