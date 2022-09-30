Joey Bosa takes massive step toward recovery from groin injury

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa had surgery to repair his groin injury Friday, according to head coach Brandon Staley.

Joey Bosa had successful surgery on his groin in Philadelphia, Brandon Staley said. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) September 30, 2022

The surgery came after the Chargers placed Bosa on the IR list, meaning he must miss at least four games. However, groin surgery is likely to keep him out somewhat longer, possibly two months or more.

Bosa suffered the injury in the first quarter of the Chargers’ game with the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday. Los Angeles ended up losing the home game by a 38-10 margin.

Bosa is a four-time Pro Bowl defensive end, and he earns $27 million this season with the team. The Chargers have gotten out of the gate slowly this season with a 1-2 record. They go on the road to face the winless Houston Texans (0-2-1) in Week 4.

Without Bosa in the lineup, the Chargers are expected to employ Kyle Van Noy and Chris Rumph II in his place. It will be difficult for those two players to match Joey Bosa’s overall production. He has recorded 59.5 sacks throughout his career, including 1.5 sacks this season.

Van Noy is in his ninth season in the league, and he has recorded 28.5 sacks. Before moving on to the Chargers in 2022, Van Noy also played with the Detroit Lions, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins

The Chargers have been hit with a slew of injuries this season. Quarterback Justin Herbert has fractured rib cartilage, and he is playing behind and offensive line that is not at full strength. Rookie left tackle Rashawn Slater tore his lefts biceps tendon against the Jaguars. He will miss the rest of the season.

Other key injuries include wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring), center Corey Linsley (knee) and cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle).