Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert could not lead his team past the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round of the playoffs last season, but he did something that few quarterbacks have done, throwing for over 4,700 yards while battling a shoulder injury he suffered in week two against the Chiefs.

Herbert underwent what was described as “significant” shoulder surgery in January, sharing an update with fans at the conclusion of the month.

On Thursday, Chargers writer Jeff Miller for the Los Angeles Times had the following to say about Herbert’s timetable to return to the field.

“Chargers QB Justin Herbert estimated his left shoulder is about 75% healed from his torn-labrum surgery,” Miller said on Twitter. “He hasn’t thrown since the procedure and said he’s working toward starting some light throwing in the next couple weeks.

The Chargers signed former NFL and Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore to be their offensive coordinator in January, adding to renewed optimism that Herbert can repeated the 5,000 yard season he had back in 2021.

Herbert will also likely have Jalen Guyton to work with at wide receiver again in 2023. Guyton, a physical, versatile fifth year pro out of North Texas, suffered an ACL injury in week three of last season.

He is expected to team with running back Austin Ekeler, wide receiver Keenan Allen, and wide receiver Mike Williams among others to give the Chargers an embarrassment of riches on offense.

Moore fell out of favor with his former boss, Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy, last season.

McCarthy said he wanted to run the ball, while Moore “(wanted) to light the scoreboard up.”

With Just Herbert expected back and doing what he does best, the Chargers should have no trouble doing just that in 2023.