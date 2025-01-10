Heading into their Wild Card matchup against the Houston Texans on Saturday, the Los Angeles Chargers received a mixed bag of injury updates, including the game designation for one of Justin Herbert's key receivers, per the team's X account.

“#LACvsHOU game status. QUESTIONABLE: Eli Apple, JK Dobbins, Simi Fehoko, Quentin Johnston, Denzel Perryman, Trey Pipkins III. DOUBTFUL: Ja’sir Taylor. OUT: Joshua Palmer.”

As noted in the team's injury update, the Chargers will be without receiver Joshua Palmer on Saturday, one of Herbert's key receivers.

Palmer, who's dealing with a foot injury, was a non-participant all week, making this update less than shocking.

However, given the stakes of a road playoff game, the Chargers will require increased production for the next receiver in line.

As is shown in their depth chart, standout rookie receiver Ladd McConkey is the team's primary option, followed by Quenton Johnston (questionable) and Palmer (out).

DJ Chark and Derius Davis will be called on if both Palmer and Johnston are held out of Saturday's Wild Card matchup, and neither receiver has been very productive in 2024 with the Chargers.

DJ Chark: 7 games, 4 receptions, 31 yards, 1 TD

Derius Davis: 15 games, 13 receptions, 112 yards, 2 TDs

Considering the health of their pass catchers, the Chargers are hanging on by a thread. Going into Saturday's game, Los Angeles has three receivers on IR: rookie Brendan Rice, Jalen Reagor, and Simi Fehoko.

And with Palmer out on Saturday, the Chargers' offense could rely a bit more on their newest offensive addition.

Chargers' offense could see healthy dose of Ezekiel Elliott vs. Texans

Along with their talented rookie receiver, the Chargers' offense could see Ezekiel Elliott a lot more than some might've anticipated after the team signed him on Wednesday.

Elliott joined Los Angeles following the conclusion of the 2024 regular season, as the team's running back health has been a major hurdle this season.

Between JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards, the team hasn't been able to rely on either back to stay healthy all season.

Now, with Elliott in the mix, he could get some genuine playing time against the Texans on Saturday.

Obviously, if Dobbins can play, he'll be the team's leading option.

But, if Dobbins is held out of the Wild Card round, Elliott's role could expand significantly.

Regardless, the passing game could be a challenge for the Chargers, as one of their only healthy starters was ruled out.