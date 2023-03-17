Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Donald Parham Jr. has spent his entire three-year NFL career with the Los Angeles Chargers. After the Chargers latest free agency move, Parham won’t be leaving Los Angeles anytime soon.

The Chargers have signed Parham to a two-year contract, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Los Angeles is set to pay Parham $2.65 million “with upside” on the new deal.

Donald Parham Jr. spent time with the Lions and Commanders – then Redskins – but never appeared in an NFL game. He even played for the Dallas Renegades in the XFL before The Rock owned it. But in 2020, Parham was given an opportunity with the Chargers.

Parham appeared in 13 games during his first season with the Chargers. He has appeared in 33 total over his three years, catching 40 passes for 479 yards and seven touchdowns. Parham was a strong red zone target for Los Angeles during his first two seasons, catching three touchdowns both years.

However, injuries have really slowed Parham up. He has yet to appear in more than 14 games in a season. The tight end missed all but six games this past season as he dealt with concussion problems.

Still, the Chargers have decided to bring Parham back. Currently, Parham re-joins a Los Angeles tight end room that features Gerald Everett and Tre’ McKitty.

Los Angeles may look to improve at the tight end position. They’ve been connected to outgoing Cowboys’ tight end Dalton Schultz as a potential fit. However, the Chargers see clear value in Parham. They’ll look for him to bounce back from his injuries and become a red zone threat once again in 2023.