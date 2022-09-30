The Los Angeles Chargers’ brutal injury luck has slowed down the beginning of what could be the beginning of a fantastic season. Justin Herbert is seemingly okay again after being a full participant in practice but Joey Bosa landing on the injured reserve stings. The latest update to Keenan Allen is that he will miss LA’s Week 4 game against the Houston Texans, his third straight.

Allen, who is dealing with a hamstring injury and didn’t make enough progress to become available for this week, was officially listed as out. However, the Chargers’ injury report was missing some key names: Herbert, J.C. Jackson and Austin Johnson, which is good news for the Bolts.

This means Justin Herbert, J.C. Jackson & Austin Johnson are all off the report. https://t.co/676sUgznCf — Hayley Elwood (@HayleyElwood) September 30, 2022

Herbert being off the injury report is fantastic news. After fracturing his rib cartilage, his status moving forward was worrisome. Fortunately, he is making progress, which is the exact news the Chargers need as other key players deal with injuries. The young superstar is the key to Los Angeles’ success.

The Chargers’ defense got two huge updates as Jackson and Johnson head off the injury report. Both newcomers are expected to have sizable roles going forward. Jackson has only played in Week 2 so far this season while Johnson has appeared in each game so far this season.

The Chargers should still defeat the Texans while Keenan Allen recovers but his status for the future will be very crucial to monitor. In the meantime, it will be up to Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler to support Justin Herbert as the Chargers look to snap their losing streak.