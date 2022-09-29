With a Los Angeles Chargers Week 4 game against the Houston Texans, many eyes will be on the Chargers. Ahead of the Chargers-Texans game, we’ll be making our Chargers Week 4 predictions.

Los Angeles has started the season 1-2, which is surprising following an eventful offseason. The Chargers improved vastly with additions to the defense, trading for superstar pass rusher Khalil Mack and signing star cornerback J.C. Jackson. However, they have faced many injuries early on to star players, which has derailed their season thus far. Quarterback Justin Herbert is playing through a rib cartilage injury he suffered in the Week 2 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Herbert finished the contest against Kansas City and played through the injury again in the Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville blew out Los Angeles 38-10 in an abysmal performance from Brandon Staley’s team.

More injuries have struck the Chargers, with left tackle Rashawn Slater out for the year with torn biceps. Star pass rusher Joey Bosa is also out, with the Chargers putting him on injured reserve because of groin surgery. Center Corey Linsley has been out with a knee injury, while star wideout Keenan Allen has missed two games. Fellow wideout Jalen Guyton is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Dealing with all these injuries has been difficult for the Chargers to overcome. Nevertheless, it is early in the season, and they have plenty of time to bounce back. A matchup against the rebuilding Texans is just what the doctor ordered.

With that said, let’s move on to our Chargers Week 4 predictions for this Texans game.

3. Gerald Everett catches a touchdown

Gerald Everett is a solid tight end, and the Chargers need some weapons to step up. Allen and Mike Williams are the go-to receivers in Los Angeles’ passing game but need players outside of them to perform, especially if Allen is sidelined again.

Everett could be a quality target for Herbert and the offense, especially in the red zone. In three games this season, Everett has hauled in 11 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown. He may not explode for a monster game but will have a solid impact against Houston’s defense.

2. Justin Herbert dominates, finishes with four touchdowns

While Herbert is nursing an injury, he is still one of the top players in the game. Going up against the winless Texans will allow Herbert to get into a groove in the offense. They struggled mightily against the Jaguars last week and will be out to redeem themselves.

In the loss, Herbert completed 25 of his 45 passes for 297 yards, along with a touchdown and an interception. The offense could not get going whatsoever and will need to adjust.

Herbert was limited in practice on Wednesday, but it is likely precautionary for him to be ready for Sunday. The offense got some good news, with Keenan Allen, Corey Linsley, and Donald Parham Jr. all getting in limited practices as well. Getting these offensive pieces back would be a big boost to the offensive production.

With Herbert potentially getting some players back in the lineup, look for him to dismantle the Texans’ defense.

1. Chargers bounce back and cruise to a win

Los Angeles has been hit by the injury bug early on in the season but has a redemption game in front of them. The Texans are one of the worst teams in the NFL, but they can’t be taken for granted.

Nevertheless, Staley’s group must be hungry to avenge their blowout loss and prove to the world that they are contenders. The Chargers have an exciting season ahead, with a talented roster that has the potential to make a deep playoff run. Getting healthy will be beneficial, but taking it one week at a time is the approach the Los Angeles Chargers need to take.