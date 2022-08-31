Justin Herbert’s loaded Chargers offense could get Sony Michel boost after surprise Dolphins cut

The Los Angeles Chargers offense is loaded heading into the 2022 season. They may be set to get even better in the aftermath of yesterday’s league-wide roster cuts.

The Chargers appear to be looking to get star quarterback Justin Herbert even more help than he already has at his disposal. Reports are coming out that veteran running back Sony Michel, who was surprisingly released by the Miami Dolphins the other day, is heading out to L.A. for a visit with the Chargers. Michel certainly won’t have a shortage of suitors, and it looks like he won’t be without a home for long.

The Chargers already have four running backs on their roster, and one may end up getting released if Michel joins the Chargers. The most likely candidate would be Larry Rountree III, who was a 2021 sixth-round draft pick. Rountree is rounding out L.A.’s depth chart at running back, and could be moved to the practice squad to accommodate for Michel.

For the most part, Austin Ekeler is going to be the guy getting most of the work out of the Chargers’ backfield. Joshua Kelley and Isaiah Spiller could spell him for some carries from time to time, but Ekeler is going to be the guy leading the way for the most part.

Michel could come in and take over that backup role behind Kelley and Spiller. He proved last season to still be a very effective running back for the Los Angeles Rams, and could offer a nice change of pace behind Ekeler. Nothing is official yet, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Michel land in Los Angeles for the second straight season.