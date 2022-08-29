Dolphins make surprise Sony Michel decision amid RB battle

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly releasing running back Sony Michel, per Greg Auman. Miami made a number of other cuts on Monday, however, Michel’s stood out. The former New England Patriots running back was expected by many around the league to at least make the team.

Sony Michel signed with Miami earlier in the offseason. He had previously played in New England with the Patriots where he displayed occasional signs of stardom. In 2018 and 2019, he rushed for over 900 yards in each season. He added a combined total of 13 touchdowns during that span. There was some belief that 2020 was going to be his breakout year.

Instead, Sony Michel was limited to only 9 games in 2020. He rushed for 449 and added just 1 touchdown.

In 2021, Michel was traded to the Los Angeles Rams. In 17 games for LA, the running back tallied 845 yards on the ground and scored 4 touchdowns. It was a solid, albeit unspectacular, bounce back performance. But Michel displayed pass-catching prowess in 2021. He recorded a career high 21 receptions, 128 receiving yards, and 1 touchdown through the air.

The Dolphins likely envisioned Sony Michel in a pass-catching running back role this season. But they ultimately decided to cut ties with the fifth year running back.

He is someone who should draw interest on the open market. He is just 27-years old and profiles as a capable option in the backfield. Michel would be very useful as a backup RB. And if a team loses a starter to injury, Sony Michel would not be the worst RB1 option.