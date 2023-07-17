The Los Angeles Chargers are one of the most exciting teams to watch in the NFL, thanks in large part to the play of quarterback Justin Herbert. The fourth-year signal-caller led the Chargers to the playoffs last season and Herbert put together another stellar year.

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, one of Herbert's favorite targets, says the quarterback is going to be locked in for 2023.

“As an individual, he’s already super motivated, wants to do the best, but now there’s more on [his plate],” Ekeler said in an interview with the Rich Eisen Show. “So, it continues to solidify how you want to continue to impress and move forward and progress. I know he’s going to be locked in even more than he ever has — just like he is every single year.”

Herbert led the Chargers to their best season since 2018, winning 10 games and a playoff appearance. LA had a 27-0 lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars but blew the lead, losing 31-30. Herbert tossed a touchdown pass, while Ekeler ran for two in the loss. Ekeler says Herbert is only getting better.

“He continues to get better, continues to learn the game, continues to understand and become more of that offensive [guy who says], ‘Hey I run this,’ that we need,” Ekeler said. “And I’m really looking forward to coming in. I think it’s Year Four for him. So the kid’s growing up. It’s crazy.”

The Chargers are expected to make the playoffs again in 2023 and anything can happen in a postseason game. If Justin Herbert can help lead the Chargers to their first playoff win since 2018, he'll get himself a nice payday next offseason.