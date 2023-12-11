Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert reportedly will get an MRI on his finger on Monday to see how much time he will miss.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert reportedly will have an MRI tomorrow on his fractured right index finger to determine how long he will be out for, and if he will be able to return this season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Justin Herbert left Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos for the Chargers, and Easton Stick came in to replace him. The Broncos won pretty comfortably by the score of 24-7. Los Angeles fell to 5-8 as a result of the loss.

There are four games left in the season against the Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs. It seems likely that Herbert will miss at least one game, but we will have to wait on confirmation from the MRI. If Herbert does miss a game or two, it might not be worth bringing him back later on in the season, depending on how the next few weeks play out.

It will be worth monitoring the reports on Herbert tomorrow, as we will get a clearer picture on the condition of his finger.

It has been a massively frustrating season for the Chargers, who came into the year hoping to build off of the 2022 season, in which they made the playoffs for the first time in Herbert's career. Now, it appears likely that they will miss the playoffs.

There might be some changes coming to the Chargers in the offseason. For now, the Chargers hope they can have their starting quarterback back as soon as possible.