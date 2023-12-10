The Los Angeles Chargers are taking on the Broncos in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium. Here are three bold predictions for the game.

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Chargers are coming off of a stretch during which they lost three of their last six games. Coach Brandon Staley's team won its road matchup with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots last week by a middling score of 6-0.

Staley's job is rumored to be on the chopping block, adding to the team's sense of urgency against Russell Wilson and Denver this weekend.

Austin Ekeler could get the boot at running back in favor of Joshua Kelley. Receiver Joshua Palmer's practice window has reportedly been opened.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Here are three bold predictions for how the game will turn out:

1. Justin Herbert Will Throw for Two TDs or More

Herbert did not throw for a touchdown last week but has throw for at least two in a game on several occasions.

He's been healthier this season than last and has the weapons on the outside to be successful, but hasn't quite put it altogether.

Expect a big performance this weekend against a Broncos team that has been scoring in the low-to-high 20s its last few games. The Chargers will need Herbert, Keenan Allen and company to have their best game as an offensive unit this week and Herbert and company are up to the task.

2. Austin Ekeler Will Thrive

Ekelder was a top fantasy football pick for millions of players this season but has been stuck in a serious rut lately.

He's been losing carries to Joshua Kelley lately, but make no mistake about it: Ekeler is still the straw that stirs the drink for the Chargers' rushing attack.

The West Colorado alumnus is still just 28 years old and has a history of battling injuries over the course of his career. He's also been relatively healthy this season and appears to be picking his spots behind an offensive line that still has yet to play its best football.

Expect a solid fantasy game from Ekeler this weekend in the 60-125 yard range with a touchdown or two on the ground.

3. The Chargers Will Defeat the Broncos

The Broncos are peaking at the right time after a disastrous opening to the season that included an embarrassing 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

The team's pride and heart have been challenged by its coaching staff and quarterback Russell Wilson leading to improved play as of late, a situation that should prove enticing to sports bettors across the country heading into Sunday afternoon's game.

What most won't realize is that the Chargers have been pounding on the door of success in recent weeks against talented NFC North Division teams Green Bay and Detroit, nearly beating both at home and on the road, respectively.

If the Chargers' offense can wake up from its season-long slumber and play up to its potential, Los Angeles will win Sunday's game.

The final prediction here is that Herbert, Allen, rookie Quinton Johnston, Kelley and Ekeler all play winning football and knock off the Broncos in a shootout at SoFi Stadium that would make Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay jealous.

Expect fireworks from both teams en route to a 28-25 Chargers win to cap off a short two-game winning streak prior to a Thursday Night Football showdown with the Raiders in Vegas on December 14.

All things considered, it might not be enough to save Coach Staley's job — but it will be enough to restore fan confidence heading down the stretch of what should be an exciting finish to the 2023 season.