Keenan Allen impressed the whole NFL with his ridiculous catch for the Chargers against the Jets in their Week 9 Monday Night Football game.

Los Angeles Chargers wideout Keenan Allen had the NFL world buzzing with his insane catch during their Week 9 Monday Night Football showdown with the New York Jets.

Early in the fourth quarter, Justin Herbert found Allen somewhat free on the right side of the field. Facing pressure on the ensuing defenders and with the pass quite high, however, Allen pulled off a rather wild move as he extended his arms and sacrificed his body to make the catch.

Here's another look at Allen's epic catch:

It was undoubtedly quite the tough catch from Keenan Allen. And sure enough, fans and media members alike couldn't believe that Allen was able to complete it considering the situation.

“Keenan Allen is just ridiculous,” Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team wrote. Barstool sports added, “KEENAN ALLEN SHOWTIME.”

Another fan also noted how Allen reached the 10,000 receiving yards mark with the catch. Indeed, it couldn't have been any better and more memorable for the Chargers star.

“Keenan Allen with the most flashiest catch possible to get over 10,000 career receiving yards that you’ll ever witness,” the supporter said.

Many also couldn't help but point out that it's definitely a Catch of the Year candidate. Here are more reactions to Allen's catch:

Fitting that this is the catch that puts Keenan Allen over 10k career yards! DAWG! pic.twitter.com/sNhspXMaMV — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) November 7, 2023

Insane catch by Keenan Allen. He’s now over 10,000 receiving yards in his career. #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/LxH4KybNkg — Chargers Central (@BoltCentral) November 7, 2023

Keenan Allen with his catch of the year application. pic.twitter.com/Ab7CSm1QV5 — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) November 7, 2023

The Chargers dominated against the Jets, and plays like what Allen just did were a big reason for that. Hopefully, though, we get to see more wild catches from Allen and the Chargers as they look to improve their record and keep their postseason bid alive.