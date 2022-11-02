Keenan Allen injury woes get troubling admission from Brandon Staley

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers may be without wide receiver Keenan Allen once again.

Allen has had his season derailed by a hamstring injury that he suffered in Week 1. Following the injury, he was sidelined until Week 7 when he attempted to make his return. This lasted just two quarters as Allen’s hamstring once again began to give him problems.

His hamstring injury has limited Allen to a total of 45 offensive snaps this season. In his appearances, he has been targeted six times, recording six receptions for 77 total yards.

On Wednesday, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley took the time to speak about Allen’s current injury and his potential status for Week 9.

Via The Athletic’s Daniel Popper:

“Keenan Allen (hamstring) will not practice today and it’s possible he will miss Sunday’s game vs. Falcons, per Brandon Staley. Staley said injury has not “responded the way that we hoped.”

Allen not being available in Week 9 would be a major blow to this Chargers offense. Herbert will already be without his go-to pass catcher in Mike Williams who is currently dealing with a high ankle sprain. His return to the field isn’t expected anytime soon.

The Chargers currently sit at 4-3 and every game has become a must-win for them. Allen returning to the field would be a major boost for this offensive unit that has been struggling. But his return may have to wait another week. In his absence, Herbert and running back Austin Ekeler will need to once again keep this unit afloat.