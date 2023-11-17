Chargers' Keenan Allen speaks out on shoulder sprain ahead of Packers game

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is dealing with an injured shoulder but will be in the lineup vs the Packers.

Keenan Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers are currently ramping up to kick things into high gear as the season enters its home stretch. Recently, it was announced that Allen had sustained an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder as the Chargers prepare for their upcoming game against the Green Bay Packers, per ESPN.

However, Allen himself believes that the injury is nothing serious and that it won't affect his status for the highly anticipated contest.

“I'll be out there again,” said Allen, per Kris Rhim of ESPN, before adding that he might wear medical tape and a pressure plate on the shoulder when the Chargers take the field against Green Bay.

Allen suffered the injury after sustaining a hard fall in the fourth quarter of the Chargers' most recent game, a frustrating home loss to the upstart Detroit Lions. He briefly left play to be evaluated by the Los Angeles training staff in the locker room before returning to the field. Allen was ultra productive despite the loss, hauling in 11 catches, good for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley also took the time to break down how big of a weapon Keenan Allen is for the vaunted Chargers' offensive unit.