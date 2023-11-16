The Los Angeles Chargers are in desperation mode, but got some good news with an optimistic injury update to Keenan Allen

Coming into the 2023 NFL season, the Los Angeles Chargers were facing win big or bust expectations after two consecutive years of epic late-season, or in as was the case last year, postseason flameouts. Now, as they enter the back half of their season with a 4-5 record, the Chargers are officially running out of time. But with eight games left and little room for error, Chargers fans can at least rest comfortably knowing that their most productive play maker will likely be good to go on Sunday.

Keenan Allen's status has been in question for this Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers since last week's loss to the Detroit Lions, a game that Allen exited for a brief time due to a shoulder injury, yet remained remarkably productive (11 receptions, 175 yards, two touchdowns). After being labeled as day-to-day earlier in the week, Allen returned to practice for the Chargers on Thursday, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

Keenan Allen's 73 receptions are tied for the league lead this year, and more than the next three leading receivers for the Chargers combined. This shouldn't be a surprise given how productive Allen has been in his now decade-long career. Since Keenan Allen came into the league in 2013, he's topped 100 receptions in four seasons, and in that timeframe, only six players have more receiving yards than Allen's 10,182 (DeAndre Hopkins, Julio Jones, Mike Evans, Travis Kelce, Davante Adams, and Antonio Brown, per StatMuse.)

The Chargers will need Allen to play and be near 100 percent on Sunday, as they face a Packers team that is by the numbers, one of the best defenses against the pass in the NFL.