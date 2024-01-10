Keenan Allen wants to be back with the Chargers next season.

The Los Angeles Chargers saw their season come to an end on Sunday as they fell on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs, 13-12. This Chargers team was loaded with talent, especially on offense, but they did not have a good season this year, and they will be looking for a new head coach next season after this disappointing year. The Chargers finished the season with a 5-12 record, and they finished in last place in the AFC West. With the talent they have, they have to be better.

One of the many weapons on the Chargers had this season was wide receiver Keenan Allen. Allen was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL this season. He finished the season with 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns. He was a star, and he wants to be back next season with the Chargers.

“I don’t want to go nowhere else,” Keenan Allen said, according to an article from USA Today. “I’ve been here 10 years, like you said, the longest guy on the team, so I’m not looking forward to anything else.”

With the Chargers looking for a new head coach, things could look very different for this team next season. If they can retain the weapons that they have on offense and improve the defense, they will have the potential to be one of the best teams in the league. Keeping Allen is crucial, and he even noted that there's a chance that he retires if he gets traded to a team that he doesn't want to play for.

“If it did come down to that, adios amigos,” Allen said in regards to being traded to a team that he doesn't want to play for. “I’ll get picked up in the offseason or right before the playoffs like them old heads be doing.”

That would certainly be an interesting turn of events. This offseason is going to be a crucial one for this organization in terms of making a good hire and keeping the right players on the roster. One rumor that has floated around is Jim Harbaugh becoming the next head coach. Harbaugh just won a national title with Michigan on Monday night, and many believe that he wants to make a return to the NFL. If he does, the Chargers would be a good option for him, and it would be a home run hire as he has been successful no matter where he goes.