After firing former head coach Brandon Staley mid-season, the Los Angeles Chargers are interviewing offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for the head coaching position, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN:

“Los Angeles #Chargers are interviewing offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for the head coaching position, per sources. The long-time NFL coordinator just finished his first year as Chargers OC and has interviewed for several head-coaching jobs in the past.”

Moore spent the previous four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before being hired by the Chargers just one day after the two sides mutually agreed to part ways. Moore also interviewed with the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars last offseason and was also a potential target for Boise State University's head coaching job in 2020.

After parting ways with Andy Avalos after three so-so seasons, Boise State again has a vacancy at head coach, and a recent report suggests it could be Moore who fills it. Sources have indicated that Moore is near the top of Boise State’s next-coach wish-list.

Should Moore assume the head coaching position with the Chargers, he would inherit control of a team that has underachieved, yet has some intriguing talent. Quarterback Justin Herbert is one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL, and Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen are able to relieve pressure on the star quarterback.

But the Chargers have struggled mightily on defense. Los Angeles has the 28th-ranked defense in the NFL this season.

Despite the difficulties encountered this season by the Chargers, the fact that Moore has earned at least an interview shows that the top brass views him as a possible solution – not part of the problem.