Although favored on the road, Khalil Mack, Justin Herbert, and the Los Angeles Chargers faltered in their AFC Wild Card matchup against the Houston Texans. Despite controlling much of the first half, they endured a lopsided 32-12 loss, with Herbert facing significantly struggling during the game.

Khalil Mack standing behind Justin Herbert

In a recent interview shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Fernando Ramirez, Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack stood firmly behind his teammate Justin Herbert amid criticism. He stated, “People are quick to judge him, but they don’t understand what he’s dealing with. The way he handles adversity, the way he stays calm under pressure, that’s what makes him a true leader.” He also added, “who gives f*** about what anyone has to say.”

Mack shared that he told Herbert on the flight last night, “You’re going to be an all-time great.”

Expand Tweet

Herbert has shouldered much of the blame. After an impressive regular season with just three interceptions, he fell apart on Saturday, completing only 14 of 32 passes for 242 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions. Beyond the numbers, Herbert appeared out of sorts, forcing throws and making uncharacteristic decisions.

The Chargers quarterback posted a dismal 13.0 QB rating, marking one of the most forgettable playoff performances in recent NFL history. In the post-game press conference, Herbert took responsibility for his struggles, admitting, “I let the team down.”

Mack mulling retirement

Mack also hinted that his playing days might be coming to an end. With 12 seasons under his belt, six Pro Bowl nods, and a Defensive Player of the Year honor, the 32-year-old pass rusher is seriously weighing retirement. “I've been thinking a lot about life after football,” revealed the Chargers linebacker. “It's a decision I’ll take time to make.”

The former Defensive Player of the Year told reporters he’s taking time to reflect and steer clear of an emotional choice. He emphasized the importance of discussing his future with his family and acknowledged past mistakes of rushing decisions. This time, he’s focused on adopting a more thoughtful and deliberate approach to retirement.

If Mack decides to retire, the Chargers' defense will face a significant void. However, there’s hope for the future—rookie Tuli Tuipulotu had an impressive season and appears prepared to take on a bigger role.

Despite the disappointing finish, the Chargers aren't in a tough position. This was the first year under head coach Jim Harbaugh, and the roster is packed with promising young talent.

As Mack’s decision hangs in the balance, so does the question of Herbert’s bounce-back. Is he the quarterback who torched defenses in the regular season, or the one who faltered in the playoffs? The Chargers have faith in him, and with Harbaugh leading the way, there's optimism that Herbert can take his game to the next level.