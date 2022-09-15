Chargers star Khalil Mack’s scary assessment of 3-sack game doesn’t bode well for Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs had better watch out for Los Angeles Chargers star pass rusher Khalil Mack on Thursday night. Mack, who terrorized Derek Car and the Las Vegas Raiders with a 3-sack performance in his Chargers debut, was somehow not pleased with his unbelievable effort, a scary thought for Mahomes and the Chiefs. Here’s what Mack said ahead of the Thursday Night Football divisional showdown, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com.

“It wasn’t good enough. I left a lot of stuff out there and I have to get it corrected,” he said Tuesday, via the Associated Press.

Khalil Mack said that his performance against the Raiders “wasn’t good enough.” Even with three sacks tallied on the stat sheet, Mack feels that he “left a lot of stuff out there.” If that’s the case, look out Patrick Mahomes!

The newest Chargers pass rusher was literally everywhere last Sunday, as he also had four quarterback hits, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble, the latter of which essentially ended the game.

If that’s not enough for Khalil Mack, what is? Evidently, a four or five-sack game would leave the Chargers star feeling pleased.

Mack and the Chargers will be facing a tough test on Thursday against the red-hot Patrick Mahomes, who fired five touchdown passes in his team’s Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Khalil Mack might have to sack Mahomes three times or more for the Chargers to win. Otherwise, the Chiefs star will get to take aim at a Chargers secondary that could be without star J.C. Jackson.