Chargers’ JC Jackson plan heading into Thursday Night Football clash with Chiefs

The status of Los Angeles Chargers star cornerback JC Jackson has been an important point of discussion leading up to the team’s Thursday Night Football clash vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Jackson, who has been recovering from ankle surgery he underwent during the preseason, received another update on his status Thursday morning. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network has the details.

#Chargers CB J.C. Jackson is considered a game-time decision tonight against the #Chiefs, per source. The plan is to work out Jackson — who had ankle surgery Aug. 23 — before the game and make a final call. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 15, 2022

Pelissero reports that JC Jackson is considered a “game-time decision” for the Thursday Night Football game vs. the division-rival Chiefs.

The plan is for the Chargers star to work out on the field ahead of the contest. The team will then make a final call on whether or not he will take the field against the Chiefs.

JC Jackson was upgraded to limited on the Chargers’ Wednesday practice report, though the team didn’t actually take the field for a session, so the listing was an estimate.

Still, there was a sense of optimism surrounding his chances of playing on Thursday, as head coach Brnadon Staley said that the star corner was “headed in the right direction.”

It can certainly be considered progress that Jackson, who was looking doubtful earlier in the week, now at least has a chance to suit up. However, he’s definitely no sure thing.

The Chargers sure could use JC Jackson for the Thursday Night Football clash with Kansas City, whose offense is red-hot coming into the game.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are fresh off of a 44-point outburst in Week 1, which included five touchdown passes from the star quarterback.

Any help in the secondary would be welcomed. Chargers fans will have to hope that JC Jackson is able to get through his pregame workout unscathed.