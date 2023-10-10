The Dallas Cowboys got a huge reality check Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers obliterated them 42-10. Heading into the Cowboys-49ers duel, Dallas was considered one of the top teams in the league before San Francisco proved they are in another league.

Following the game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke on what the talent gap is between his Cowboys and the 49ers.

“I’m not panicked,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “But the gap is – when something tells you what it is, don’t try to dream that it’s something else. Now, what I’m trying to say is we can do better than what we did out there Sunday night. That’s a given,” via Todd Archer.

Despite the Cowboys having one of the more talented rosters in the NFL, they were no match for the 49ers. Quarterback Dak Prescott retreated to last season form as he threw for just 153 yards and three interceptions. Even with Prescott's poor showing versus the 49ers, Jerry Jones clarified after the game that Dak is still the quarterback for Dallas going forward.

On defense, the Cowboys could not stop the 49ers offense. The previously No. 1 ranked defense in the NFL let the 49ers have their way as tight end George Kittle caught three receptions for three touchdowns. SF didn't just put up 42 points, they dominated the game and had their starters resting by the start of the 4th quarter.

If Dallas ends up meeting the 49ers in the playoffs for a third straight year, they will certainly need to re-evaluate their strategies and game plan to have a chance at winning.