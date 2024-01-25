Los Angeles' social media team is having some fun with the new hire.

Former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been hired as the new coach for the Los Angeles Chargers, and Los Angeles fans are thrilled.

After nearly a decade away, Harbaugh is returning to the NFL to join the Chargers on a five-year deal.

The Chargers social media team is already having fun with the news:

Harbaugh began his coaching career as the quarterbacks coach for the Oakland Raiders in 2002, and then took became head coach at the University of San Diego in 2004. A few years later, he moved to Stanford to take over as head coach of the Cardinal and then stayed in the Bay Area to become head coach of the San Francisco 49ers in 2011.

Harbaugh also has a direct Chargers connection, playing quarterback for the team for two seasons in 1999 and 2000.

The Chargers finished last season with a disappointing 5-12 record after they fired coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco on Dec. 15, following a 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15.

Now Harbaugh comes into a situation where he has a very good quarterback in Justin Herbert but an underperforming team that is over the salary cap by roughly $27 million.

Harbaugh will now join Andy Reid, Antonio Pierce, and Sean Payton in a star-studded AFC West division. It will be difficult to turn the Chargers around quickly, but Harbaugh has the cache and shown the ability to coach successfully at every level.

In the meantime, the social media team will continue to have fun.